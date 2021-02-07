Class-based education system root cause of problems: Siraj

GUJRAT: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has lamented that all governments had continued the education system based on class discrimination which was the root cause of the country’s problems, wondering if any government would implement single national curriculum in the country.

Addressing the annual session of Islami Jamiat Talba on Saturday, he demanded the government remove ban on student unions, allowing the students to exercise their constitutional right of healthy political activities. “The political opponents have been abusing and reaching at one another’s throat, physically attacking opponents at the assembly floor. If educated and politically trained people go to the assemblies, this would not happen in the parliament,” he said.

The members of IJT across the country elect their leader through a transparent election every year in the month of February, he said, appreciating the tradition, and asking the political parties to at least learn a lesson from students’ and conduct intra-party elections. The political parties acted as family clubs with no concept of holding intra-party elections, he said, adding the elites ruling over the country were not willing to strengthen democracy in the country. The same class, he said, had imposed the parallel system of education on the nation to keep the status quo intact through a class-based divide in the society. The youths, he said, should challenge the prevailing system. Pakistan, he said, had reached the point where the corrupt system could not more continue to add to the injuries of the masses. Millions of children are unable to go to school due to poverty, he said, adding the rulers made a huge cut in the budget of higher education. Senator Siraj said the PTI failed to perform in education sector and it was only relying on tall claims. He said the IJT was the best forum where the future leadership got training to challenge the corrupt system.