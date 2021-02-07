RDA demolishes two illegal markets

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Saturday demolished two illegal under construction commercial markets on Chak Beli Khan Road.

Following directives of RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) RDA Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, RDA’s Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi.

RDA LU&BC Wing’s staff including Building Inspectors and others with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned Police Station carried out operation against above mentioned two illegal under construction commercial markets.

The owners of these properties were constructing illegal commercial buildings without approval/NOC, in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007.

RDA spokesman said the DG RDA has directed the Building Control Wing to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.