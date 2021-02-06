Five more coronavirus patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Five more COVID-19 patients died at Multan during last 24 hours.

According to health officials, three patients died at Nishtar Hospital Multan and two at private hospitals. No coronavirus related death was reported in Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari. Some 28 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Multan division and 830 people were tested at public and private hospitals. Six people were tested positive in Khanewal district, four in Vehari and no person was tested positive in Lodhran for coronavirus.

Five gamblers held: Old Kotwali police Friday arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession. The police detained Azhar Javed, M Zain, Zahid Abbas, Irfan Abdullah and M Shakeel and recovered Rs 19,000 stake money.

State land retrieved: The district government retrieved 22,746 out of total 51,445-Kanal land worth billions of rupees spreading across the division from 2,586 land grabbers here in a couple of days.

Total 28,699-Kanal land was left to be retrieved because of litigation and taking of stay orders by the occupiers, said Commissioner Javed Akhtar while talking here on Friday. As soon as the certain legal hitches would be removed, we would retrieve every single inch of the occupied land, he added. As per bifurcation, 2,646-Kanal land was retrieved in Multan, 2,288 in Vehari, 13,078 in Khanewal and 7,022-Kanal from Lodhran district. The remaining land would be retrieved in the upcoming days. The commissioner expressed zero tolerance against occupying mafia and vowed that the state land would be retrieved at all cost as per given policy and directions issued by the provincial authorities.