Sat Feb 06, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 6, 2021

PHC stops tax collection from Askari Cement

National

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Nasir Mehfooz stopped Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) from receiving Urban Immovable Property Tax from Askari Cement.

The counsel for the petitioner, Ishaq Ali Qazi, informed the bench that Askari Cement Factories were located in rural areas of the Jehangira TMA of the Nowshera district.

He argued that the august court had decided that the government shall notify urban and rural areas before the imposition of the tax.

The counsel submitted that the factory was located in a rural area as was clear from government notification on the union council status. The bench stopped the TMA Jahangira from

collecting tax and directed KP government and local government department to submit comments in PHC.

