PDM heaps scorn on PM at Kashmir solidarity rally

MUZAFFARABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s leaders on Friday one by one strongly criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “failed policies” as they converged in Muzaffarabad for a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally.

According to Geo News, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said when the people of Kashmir needed the Prime the most, he was registering cases against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

As she expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris, she also lashed out at the incumbent government over its “failed policies”. “The election in Kashmir is coming soon — and the people demand that this fake Prime Minister return us the Kashmir that was before August 5, 2019, or else resign.”

The PML-N leader said when the people of Kashmir needed the incumbent prime minister, he was busy getting votes in his bid to gain seats in the Senate. “It is unfortunate that whenever the fall of Kashmir is discussed, Imran Khan is also mentioned,” she said, asking the Prime Minister what message did he bring for the people of Kashmir.

When PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman spoke, he said “While there was an elected government in Pakistan, no Modi dared to revoke Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status,” Fazl said.

When it was PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s turn to speak, he said it was a “tragedy” for Pakistan — the country that saw the likes of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto as premiers — now has a “puppet” and “selected” Prime Minister.

In Kotli, Prime Minister Khan responded to the PDM and said the PDM leaders could hold a long march wherever they desired, but he would never give them any concessions — an NRO — even if they hung upside down.

“Those who are gathered in Muzaffarabad, should listen to me from here. You may indeed hold a long march if you want so. I will help you wherever you want to hold the long march. But [I] will not give [you] an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) even if you hang upside down,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said he was ready to talk to the people of any mindset and ideology but would never compromise for an NRO to the “looters”.

The Prime Minister said he would never tolerate putting people involved in petty theft behind bars and grant NROs to the “big thieves”. Earlier, addressing the gathering, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also defended the Prime Minister against the opposition’s criticism alleging him of undermining the Kashmir cause.

Rather, he said Khan “internationalised” and raised the issue forcefully, which was otherwise put on the back-burner by the previous governments. He also claimed the previous rulers were hesitant to talk of the Kashmir issue.