IIOJK people take to roads, streets

SRINAGAR: Posters and banners with Pakistani flags surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of the territory. The posters were hoisted by APHC, Warseen-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum. The Kashmiris staged rallies holding

Pakistani flags and pictures of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. They were chanting slogans against India and in favour of right to self-determination. The people of the Jammu and Kashmir took to the streets to mark the Solidarity Day being observed in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the world.

In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support to the Kashmirisâ€™ legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that in this grim situation, the APHC is of the considered opinion that expression of solidarity with such zeal and vigour at the national level by Pakistan with the oppressed Kashmiris would surely be a great source of encouragement for them to carry forward the sacred mission of freedom from Indian occupation. He mentioned that the day makes the people of Jammu and Kashmir and its leadership jubilant that they are not alone in this sacred cause.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organisations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqui, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Farida Bahenji, Aquib Wani, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements said that due to the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris and the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan, the Kashmir dispute had become the focus of international attention and India is facing shame for serious human rights violations in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended internet services in several districts of the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from sharing information about various activities being held in Pakistan and other parts of the world in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Kashmir Press Club in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the registration of a case against two Kashmir-based news portals, The Kashmir Walla and The Kashmiriyat, for publishing reports that the Indian Army had forced the authorities at Jamia Siraj ul Aloom in Shopian to hold Indian Republic Day celebrations, last month.

On the other hand, an anti-India rally was taken out from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to Central Press Club in Muzaffarabad under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against India.