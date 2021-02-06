TikToker arrested for uploading illegal weapons videos

LAHORE:Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Police claimed to have arrested a suspected proclaimed offender on Friday. The suspect identified as Waseem Sajid has been involved in murder and attempt to murder cases for over a year.

Meanwhile, a suspect Hammad involved in uploading videos on TikTok carrying illegal weapons have been arrested on Friday. Police also recovered two pistols and bullets from his custody. He had uploaded videos of aerial firing and displaying illegal weapons on social media a few days back.

3 commit suicide: A man and two boys have committed suicide in the provincial capital. A 12-year-old boy, identified as Saqlain, committed suicide at Kahna. Reportedly, he had asked his parents to buy him a pair of new pants. However, his parents could not do so. He kept on insisting but he was frustrated following which he locked himself into a room and ended his life by hanging himself with the help of his belt.

Meanwhile, a teenager, Ramazan, committed suicide in Valentia Town. His parents admonished him for his ‘bad’ habits as he had reportedly indulged himself into bad company. On the day of the incident, his parents scolded him and asked him to focus on his studies. The teenager took it to heart, locked himself into a room and hanged himself. A 40-year-old man ended his life by jumping from Walton Flyover on Ferozpur Road. He has been identified as Muhammad Shafiq, 40. It was stated that he had been jobless for quite some time and was depressed due to his poor economic condition. He was also suffering from mental illness because of the depression. Police teams removed the bodies to morgue. Police said that they were investigating the matters as the exact causes of the deaths would be ascertained after investigations.

Man found dead: A 25-year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Liaqatabad on Friday. A passerby spotted the man lying in an unconscious condition on a roadside in Liaqatabad and informed police. A police team shifted him to hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The body was removed to morgue. Police investigations suggested that the victim looked like addict and might have died because of excessive use of drugs.

Bodies found: The bodies of two persons, including a woman, were recovered from a field in the Raiwind area on Friday. Some locals spotted the bodies and informed the police. Police took the bodies into custody. The victims were identified as Parveen Bibi and Habib. The victims had been shot dead and their bodies dumped in the field. On receiving the information, the forensic team also reached the spot and collected evidence. Police suspected that the victims were killed over an enmity. Police shifted the bodies to the morgue.

drug dealers: Baghbanpura Police claimed to have arrested two suspected drug dealers Imran alias Mani and Shahzad alias Sheedo on Friday. Police also recovered 1110 and 1120 grams of charas from their custody.

Sadar Division police also arrested three suspected drug dealers including a woman. The arrested suspects have been identified as Aslam, Rizwan and Shahda Bibi. Police recovered 1710 grams and 3020 grams of charas from their possession. Cases have been registered against all the suspects. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.