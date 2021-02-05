Govt employees stage protest rally in KP

TIMERGARA: The government employees in Lower Dir on Thursday boycotted their duties and held a protest rally here on the call of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA).

Chanting slogans against the government for not addressing their grievances, hundreds of the government employees marched on the road from Balambat and gathered outside the Timergara Press Club.

The rally was addressed by the AGEGA district chairman Syed Muhammad Shah, district president of All Pakistan Clerks’ Association Muhammad Salim, general secretary School Officers’ Association Gul Rehman and others.