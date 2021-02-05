Artificial shortage of essentials, price-hike

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz on Thursday directed all the divisional commissioners to take stern action against those involved in creating artificial shortage of essentials and price-hike.

He issued the instructions while presiding over a meeting of divisional commissioners and regional police officers, including administrative secretaries through a video link, said an official communique.

The chief secretary was briefed on the current situation regarding price control, supply of subsidised flour and corona situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions that no leniency should be shown in case of artificial shortage and strict legal action be taken against the culprits.

He said that the administration of the districts should ensure displaying of official price lists in all shops and markets.

He urged the concerned authorities to ensure the supply of subsidised flour in all cases and take effective measures to curb smuggling.

Dr. Kazim Niaz directed the Health Department to ensure the supply of corona vaccine to the front line health workers in all the divisional headquarters on priority basis. “The health workers are our heroes who are fighting against corona on the front line,” he added.

The chief secretary also directed to ensure implementation of SOPs in public transport and schools. He said that the district administration has to get the satisfaction of the people by providing them better services.

Briefing the meeting, the health secretary said that the number of positive cases of corona was declining and about 16,000 vaccines had been handed over to the Health Department by the NCOC. He added that 280 vaccination centres have been set up in the province, which is the highest among the rest of the provinces.