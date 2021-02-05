Owners of 119 illegal housing societies booked

PESHAWAR: As many as 119 cases have been registered against illegal housing societies that have been mushrooming in the provincial capital over the last many years.

The action was taken on the directives of the provincial government following a request by the Peshawar Development Authority.

“The Peshawar Police have registered 119 FIRs against illegal housing societies on the application of Peshawar Development Authority,” said Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan on Thursday.

The cases were lodged in different police stations across the provincial capital.

According to the record of the Peshawar Development Authority, around 156 illegal housing societies were set up in the provincial capital without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the authorities concerned.

The housing societies were functioning illegally and never submitted the required legal documents and fulfilled the requirements under the law.

Most of the housing societies did not provide the required facilities to the owners of plots and houses as required by law.

Besides, many townships lacked proper power and gas connections, mosques, greenbelts, schools and other required facilities for the residents. This was bothering the residents for a long time.

There was no maintenance of roads, streets and sewerage system in many other townships that were set up in Peshawar in recent years.