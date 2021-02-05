Asim top seed in BISL-4 Southern Punjab International Squash

KARACHI: Asim Khan is top seed in the $10,000 BISL-4 Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament scheduled in Multan from February 11-15.

The venue is DHA Multan Arena and only 16 players (including 8 seeds) currently living in Pakistan on a permanent basis are allowed to play this event.

According to the entry list, Asim Khan, ranked 68th, is top seed. Amaad Fareed, ranked 101st, is second seed, while Farhan Zaman, ranked 115th, is third seed.

Danish Atlas Khan, ranked 122nd, is fourth seed and Nasir Iqbal, ranked 132nd, is fifth seed. Israr Ahmed, ranked 133rd, is sixth seed. Waqas Mehboob, ranked 146th, is seventh seed, and Zahir Shah, 157th, is eighth.