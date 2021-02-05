close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Repaying loans

Newspost

 
This is to draw the attention of the prime minister and the finance minister towards the huge budget deficit of Rs1,137 billion. How will we deal with this huge gap? Our government will take loans to pay off the existing debt. However, this step will result in an increase in poverty. There is only one option: the government should reduce government expenses and must focus on returning loans. If these steps aren’t taken in a timely manner, the survival of our future generation will be at stake. We can never progress by borrowing. There are many ways to generate funds. Our rulers must think about the country’s future.

Lt Col (r) Aizaz Haider

Lahore

