Tanker loaded with 40,000 litre diesel snatched in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified persons snatched an oil tanker loaded with 40,000 litre diesel near Gloti area in the jurisdiction of Yarak Police Station on Wednesday.

Manzoor Ahmad Chohan, driver of the oil tanker and resident of Bahawalnagar, and his helper Kalam Din told the Yarak police that they were going to Serai Naurang when, all of a sudden, six persons in a car appeared near Gloti area and snatched the oil tanker from them

They said that the snatchers first tied their hands and feet and then blindfolded them before shifting to the sugarcane field. The complainants also said that the accused took their mobile phones along with them. The oil tanker, they added, was loaded with 40,000 litre diesel, which were to be transported to Serai Naurang. The police have registered the case and started investigation.