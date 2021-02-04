PHC extends BBA of Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday extended the bail before arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam till March 2.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued an arrest warrant for Amir Muqam for his alleged corruption and accumulation of wealth beyond his known sources.

The PML-N leader had obtained bail before arrest that was extended by the PHC. On Wednesday, the lawyers appeared before a division bench and told the court that Amir Muqam has gone abroad for treatment.