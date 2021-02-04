ICT admin, police to address public issues on priority

Islamabad : The Islamabad police and district administration would address the public issues on a priority basis and ensure steps to facilitate the citizens.

It was stated by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer while addressing ‘Open Kutcheri’ at Kot Hathial area of Bhara Kahu. Additional SP Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner, SDPO, and SHO Bhara Kahu and notables of the area were also present on the occasion. Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, officials of Islamabad Police and District Administration are organizing `Open Kutcherris’ in the city and taking steps to resolve public issues.

The officials listened to the problems of the people and gave directions to immediately resolve them. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that he would now spend more time in the rural areas and address the issues of people. A Watch and Ward Committee would be established in the area to ensure vigilance in the area, he added.

SSP (Operations) directed for immediate registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) following complaints of the citizens. He said that delay in registration of cases would not be tolerated.