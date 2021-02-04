Concern over making colleges sub-campuses of universities

LAHORE:Punjab Professors & Lecturers Association (PPLA) has expressed concerns over converting Govt Emerson College, Multan and three colleges of Hafizabad district into sub-campuses of universities.

A meeting of the PPLA Central Executive has been convened over the issue in Lahore tomorrow (Friday). PU results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MSc Mathematics Part-II annual examination 2020 and MCom Part-2 & Part-4 (3 ½ Programme) annual 2020. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Senate praised: Religious leaders and scholars praised the Senate for passing the resolution to impart mandatory education of Arabic language and grammar in all educational institutions, terming it in line with the ideology and the very objectives of creation of Pakistan and the constitution. They said imparting Arabic language education would strengthen the national unity and solidarity by making the nation fully understand the message of Islam and also enhance the employment chances by bringing the Arab world closer.

Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the Arabic education will bring the advantage for Pakistanis to understand the commandments and edicts of Allah (S.W.T.) and His Prophet (S.A.W.) directly without any intermediary, thus promoting national unity and solidarity. He said it was also in accordance with the Ideology of Pakistan and the Objectives Resolution.