PNS Nasr visits Djibouti, Sudan on humanitarian mission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr visited Djibouti and Sudan ports as part of overseas deployment to the African region. Upon arrival at respective country’s ports, the visiting PNS Nasr was extended warm welcome by ambassadors of Pakistan, Shozab Abbas, at Djibouti and Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra at Sudan along with respective country’s defence attaché and host naval officials.

During the visits, the mission commander and commanding officer of the ship called on the senior military and civil officials of both the countries. At Djibouti, call-ons were made on Chief Commander of Djibouti Navy, Colonel Abdul Rehman Aden and Commander-in- Chief Djibouti Coast Guard, Colonel Wais o Bogoreh. At Sudan, the PN mission commander called-on Commander Port Sudan Naval Base, Commodore Al Sadiq Ibrahim Osman, Governor Red Sea State Sudan, Abdullah Shangaryi Ohaj, Commander Red Sea Military Area, Major General Ibrahim Al Jail and Director General Port Authority Sudan, Omer Muhammad Adam.

During the interactions, the Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to the people of both countries. As a gesture of goodwill and humanitarian support, food aid was handed over to local authorities at Djibouti and Sudan.

Important guests at Djibouti included President of Djibouti National Assembly and local parliamentarians. Similarly, the event at Port Sudan was attended by Governor Red Sea State, Minister of Social Welfare Red Sea and officials from the government and the armed forces. The dignitaries paid special tributes to the Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for the kind gesture and provision of humanitarian assistance.

The ongoing deployment of PNS Nasr to African regions is aimed at further strengthening friendly ties with African countries, enhancing naval collaboration, extending humanitarian assistance and developing interoperability with the host navies.