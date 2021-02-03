LHC orders police to recover missing boy

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench reprimanded the Dera Ghazi Khan District Police Officer for not recovering a boy who had gone missing two years ago. LHC Multan Bench Justice Farooq Haider observed: "Institutions are defamed due to such illegal activities," court said, ordering the DPO to produce the missing boy.

Earlier, petitioner Haq Nawaz's lawyer said his client's 18-year-old son Muhammad Abrar was picked up by the police from Basti Makool Kalan (Taunsa Sharif) two years ago. "His father is a retired headmaster. He searched for his son everywhere, but no institution is ready to admit that he is in its custody," he said.