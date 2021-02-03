Don’t waste our time doing political talk, court to Shahbaz

LAHORE: The Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets-beyond-means reference against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his family members by February 10.

The court adjourned after the defense counsel completed cross-examining of a prosecution witness. The court also summoned more witnesses for next hearing.

The jail authorities produced Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz amid tight security as heavy contingents of the law enforcement had cordoned off the court premises.

Shahbaz informed the court that two to three of his medical tests were still pending despite the court orders. Shahbaz also presented Transparency International report about Pakistan, saying that in PML-N government corruption index was going down while in the government of anti-corruption champions, corruption is increasing in the country. He said that nobody can prove corruption of a single penny against him till the day judgment. To which, the judge remarked that if you (Shahbaz) are innocent then you will be acquitted from the charges. The judge also barred Shahbaz from delivering political talks in the courtroom and waste court’s time.

Previously, the court had declared PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, a proclaimed offender in this case.