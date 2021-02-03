Yasmin reviews progress on mobile health units

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on Prime Minister Health Initiative and the Mobile Health Units at a meeting of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (PSH) Department here on Tuesday.

Secretary PSH Department Capt (r) Usman Younis, Additional Secretary Development PSH Omar Farooq Alvi, Prof Javed Ch and senior department officials were present in the meeting. Secretary PSH Department Capt (r) Usman Younis apprised the minister of the update as well as latest developments on the Prime Minister Health Initiative and Mobile Health Units. The minister said, “Under the Prime Minister Health Initiative the upgradation work is underway in eight districts of the province which are: Attock, Mianwali, Chiniot, Kasur, Lodhran, Jhang, DG Khan and Rajanpur. Through Mobile Health Units, screening for hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, malaria and TB will be initiated besides initiatives for improvement on EPI indicators." In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, best possible facilities shall be provided to far-flung areas. Through Mobile Health Units, registered patients of hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and TB shall be provided free medicines as well. We are trying to upgrade all BHUs to round-the-clock model, she said.

Roadmap for development indicators in 11 districts under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project with the support of the World Bank was also reviewed.

7,280 beds for Corona patients: The Punjab government has dedicated 7,280 beds for Covid-19 patients across Punjab out of which 6,399 beds are vacant. There are 200 public sector hospitals under the administrative control of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department across the province. Punjab has recorded 1,30,229 COVID patients’ recoveries since the inception of the epidemic. In the last 24 hours, 112 patients have recovered. The Punjab government has dedicated a total of 2,174 beds for patients in public sector hospitals of Lahore out of which 1,890 beds are vacant. The Punjab government has dedicated total 4,547 beds in isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in public sector hospitals across Punjab out of which 4,208 beds in isolation wards are vacant.