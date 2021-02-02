Family demands JIT to probe into death of three doctors in Multan

MULTAN: A family member of three doctors has demanded the Punjab government constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe their mysterious deaths.

Talking to The News here on Monday, Ashraf Zia, younger brother of two deceased doctors, said that he was not satisfied with the police investigation. He claimed that the police had established both deaths suicide prior to investigation and collecting evidences. He said the police should properly investigate the triple deaths.

Ashraf Zia demanded the police investigate his two relatives. He said that once Dr Azhar’s wife Bushra Khakwani told him that she had banned the entry of his relative into her street and house. He demanded the police should investigate that why Bushra Khakwani had restricted her relative’s entry.

He said that he had demanded the police investigate a servant boy, who served at Dr Azhar’s clinic, but the police were allegedly avoiding to investigate him. On January 22, Dr Azhar Hussain, a well-known psychiatrist in Multan, had shot dead his married daughter Dr Aliza Haider when she visited his house. Later, Dr Azhar also committed suicide. The police said that it was speculated that the father and daughter developed a verbal argument over some domestic feud. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Bushra Khakwani.

Seven days later, Dr Azhar’s younger brother Dr Mohib Salim was found dead in mysterious circumstances in his empty house at Sakhi Sultan Colony. Sadr police have registered a case on the complaint of Rukhsana, the wife of the deceased doctor. Meanwhile, the police are still clueless about the three ‘mysterious’ deaths.