KU announces admissions merit list

The In-charge Karachi University Directorate of Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar, on Monday announced the provisional admission lists of evening bachelors, masters and diploma Programme 2021.

She said the candidates whose names had appeared in the list should complete the formalities for confirmation of admission till February 10, adding that the forms had been uploaded on the varsity’s web portal.

Akhtar said the candidates could bring the documents between 10am till 4pm at the KU Gymnasium Hall for the verification and endorsement of documents, and the fee could be paid at the special bank counter of the UBL. The students who were not satisfied with the provisional admission lists could submit a claim form on the online admission portal till February 8, and advised the students to carefully read the instructions before submitting the form.