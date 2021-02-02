Intezar Hussain praised as trend-setting novelist

Islamabad:Intezar Hussain was praised as a trend-setting novelist, critic, writer, researcher and intellectual during a national literary seminar organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the noted member of Pakistani literati.

The event was presided over by Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik and attended by poet Kishwar Naheed as a special guest. PAL chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk gave the introductory speech. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Mohammad Hameed Shahid, Prof. Dr. Sofia Yousaf, Dr. Salahuddin Darwish, Dr. Farid Hussaini and Dr. Saira Alvi and Farida Hafeez spoke on the occasion. Mehboob Zafar was the moderator.

PAL chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk while delivering the welcome address said that Intezar Hussain did the fiction with realism like the rest of his contemporaries but choose a different approach to your topics.

He said that Intezar Hussain made the collapse of civilization and culture during and after the establishment of Pakistan and the resulting events and events a part of his creative experience in a very artistic way which is his specialty.

Intezar Hussain's creative experience is radically different from other fiction writers on technical, stylistic and intellectual levels. Undoubtedly, he was a man of style and versatility. He proved his mettle in novels, fiction, travelogues, biographies, translations and columnists.

His story begins with the giant Malay and magical atmosphere and unfolds in our modern human life. The last man, the yellow dog and the city of sadness are prominent in his fiction, while Basti, Tazkira and Aage Samandar Hai are notable novels. Prof. Fateh Mahammad Malik said that Intezar Hussain was not a man of our time.