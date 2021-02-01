Violation of NACP: PAF seeks Sindh govt’s help for survey of illegal high-rise buildings

KARACHI: Terming the unauthorised high-rise buildings a serious flight safety concern, Pakistan Air Force Faisal Base Karachi authorities sought Sindh government’s help for carrying out a survey of these buildings and taking remedial action against these buildings constructed in violation of National Airfield Clearance Policy (NACP) around the airfield.

Squadron leader Nuzhat Alvi Officer Commanding of PAF Base Faisal in his letter to the Sindh chief secretary (copy of which is available with The News) said the high-rise buildings that violates National Airfield Clearance Policy (NACP) is a serious flight safety concern, especially during landing and take-off phase. The letter added that headquarters granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) for height clearance of these buildings within six months in December 2020.

In the same letter, air force authorities further requested to carry out a survey to identify these unauthorised buildings violating the NOCs issued and taking remedial action with intimation to the air force authorities. Following the PAF plea, chief secretary asked the Secretary Local Government, Divisional Commissioner Karachi and Director General Sindh Buildings Control Authority (SBCA) to carry out a survey of the buildings constructed in violation of National Airfield Clearance Policy, submission of a detailed report including recommendations of remedial action.

Last year in June 2020, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also sought assistance from the Sindh government regarding high-rise structures around Jinnah International Airport terming them dangerous for flights and requested for taking action against such buildings.

CAA authorities have approached the Sindh government, Pakistan Air Force Base Faisal station commander, Sindh Buildings Control Authority (SBCA) director general, and others to apprise them of his concerns on the matter.

CAA authorities said illegal construction had been done in a zone of 15 kilometres around the airport, with no action taken against them despite the SBCA and other relevant authorities repeatedly being apprised on the issue.

CAA authorities further added that these illegally constructed buildings violated the National Airfield Clearance Policy and had played a role in the recent PIA plane crash in Model Colony as well. In official correspondence, CCA authorities concluded that while illegal constructions, including billboards, cell-phone towers, antennas around the airport, runways, and approach areas can cause disasters and CAA did not have the authority to take action against them.