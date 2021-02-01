Man Utd’s Garner joins Nottingham Forest

LONDON: James Garner has joined Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season after parent club Manchester United cut short his spell at Watford.

The 19-year-old midfielder made a strong start to the season at Vicarage Road and has played in 20 of the Hornets’ 26 Championship games, but has been frozen out of the side since the arrival of new manager Xisco Munoz.

United have therefore made the decision to recall him and set the England Under-20 international up with a new loan move to another Championship side in Forest.