Action ordered against unauthorised parking fee collectors in District South

The District South deputy commissioner, Irshad Ali Sodhar, on Friday issued an order for initiating a crackdown against charged parking mafia in the old city area.

According to a notification issued by the South DC Office, action would be taken against illegal charged parking in Saddar and other areas.

On Friday, the first case was booked at the Preedy Police Station against a self-proclaimed parking contractor, Azizur Rehman. On the directives of Sodhar, an FIR was lodged against the contractor for allegedly extorting money from commuters in the name of authorised charged parking and issuing fake parking slips.

The case was registered on the complaint of the District Municipal Corporation South under the sections 420, 348, 385, 341, 506, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The South DC also directed all the assistant commissioners of the district to launch action against the illegal parking mafia. The illegal parking contractors, he pointed out, extorted commuters.

The notification clearly states that all the parking contractors without freshly issued permits of charged parking spaces should be booked by the DMC South administration.

Sodhar asked the district authorities to either put such culprits behind the bars or nominate them in cases.