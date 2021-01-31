PTI fails to provide relief to people, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE : JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to realise the fact that the country’s problems cannot be fixed by putting blames on the Opposition and the previous governments.

‘Incompetence’ of the PTI leadership and the government is a proven fact now, he said while chairing a meeting of the party leadership at Mansoora here on Saturday.

He alleged that the prime minister was distributing millions of rupees among the PTI parliamentarians as political bribes, ignoring the poor countrymen. Inflation and unemployment touched to the record level and the government was ready to drop another petrol bombs on the masses in next couple of days, he added.

Siraj said the PM had badly failed to introduce police reforms he had been promising for two decades and take measures to ensure provision of quick justice to the masses. He said the PTI failed to meet the expectations of the masses and provide any relief to them.

He said the country needed an honest and bold leadership which could bring it out of the prevailing crises, adding JI parliamentarians in the past had proved this fact in their parliamentary tenures in the past many decades.

JI leaders Ameerul Azim, Liaqat Baloch and others participated in the meeting.

Siraj said the JI would continue its movement against the inflation, unemployment and interest-based economy, adding a rally would be held in Sargodha on Sunday (today) against the anti-masses policies of the government.