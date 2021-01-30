Traffic plan issued for cricket match between Pakistan & South Africa

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday issued traffic plan for the 2nd test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa and advised the citizens to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain be closed during practice session next week and test cricket match in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

CTP would make all out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where the test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams scheduled to be played from Feb 4 to Feb 8, said Senior Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Abid Abbas Shah.

The CTP have issued a traffic plan for the cricket match to facilitate the citizens, he said.

The Double Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to conclusion of the practice session and the match.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police performing duties during the cricket match.

The traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to Expressway.

The traffic would be allowed to enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Korali.

The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would take U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would take Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

Abid Abbas said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium during cricket match days.