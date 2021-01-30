close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2021

No progress in Rs130m NAB case of MC complex construction

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2021

GUJRANWALA: No progress has been reported in a mega corruption scandal regarding incomplete construction of Municipal Corporation Complex that is still pending in the NAB for 20 years and reportedly all relevant record of the case has gone missing. Reportedly, in 2001 a case was registered against a contractor and former municipal corporation officers and councillors for their Rs 130 million embezzlement in the construction of the MC complex building. Allegedly the contract was given to Rathore Enterprises to construct the complex on 40-Kanal of land for Rs 130 million and after few days the contractor disappeared after receiving Rs 130m in advance. Later, some corporation officers and councillors took into their custody the building material and a case was instituted in the NAB in 2001 during Musharraf’s tenure and NAB officials initiated an action against 14 officers, engineers and former councillors but no progress was made. When contacted, Metropolitan Corporation Officer Muhammad Muslim said he had taken the charge recently and he was not in the position to say anything about the case.

Latest News

More From Pakistan