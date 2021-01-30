Corona claims one more life in Multan

MULTAN: A woman died of coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital Multan on Friday. Nasim Bibi, 65, of Multan, tested positive for the virus the other day and was removed to the hospital where she died. At the moment, there are some 101 coronavirus patients at Nishtar Hospital and 26 were tested positive for the virus, 29 were suspected and 46 tested negative for the virus. According to health officials, some 1,133 coronavirus tests were conducted in Multan hospitals during the last 24 hours and 17 tested positive for the virus and reports of 7,541 people are being awaited. Nine people tested positive at Multan Nishtar Hospital where 406 tests were performed while six people tested positive for COVID-19 at other hospitals. The district awaits reports of 75 coronavirus tests. The khanewal and Lodhran districts conducted 55 and 231 coronavirus tests respectively, none of them tested positive for the virus.