IHC to hear Fawad disqualification plea on Feb 1

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed plea for hearing about disqualification of Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly hiding his assets. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah will hear the plea on February 1. The court has already issued notices to Fawad Chaudhry and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the hearing.

The petitioner has claimed that the minister did not disclose details of the land he owns in Jhelum in his nomination papers for the 2018 General Elections. He is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ and should be disqualified, he argued.