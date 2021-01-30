Punjab CM Usman Buzdar slams opposition for spreading lawlessness

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the universal healthcare programme would provide the best medical facilities free-of-cost. Talking to the parliamentarians here on Friday, the chief minister said the government was serving the masses while opposition was engaged in spreading lawlessness.

Punjab assembly members, including Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Ch Liaqat Ali, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Ch. Iftikhar Hussain, Ahmed Khan, Amin Ullah Khan, Mamoon Tarar, Muhammad Arshad Ch, and Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah called on the chief minister and discussed different problems relating to their constituencies.

The chief minister assured that constituency-related issues would be resolved on a priority basis and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in this regard. Parliamentarians will be accorded full respect and consultations will be continued to solve the peopleâ€™s problems, he assured.

Similarly, the feasible proposals will be implemented, he continued. The chief minister maintained that the universal healthcare programme would provide the best medical facilities free-of-cost adding that the government was serving the masses while opposition was engaged in spreading lawlessness.

The umbrella alliance of the PDM has met its logical end as the cheaters have always deceived the masses, the chief minister said and added that he had come to serve the masses without caring for any allegation.

Those who practised politics for corruption are, now, trying to portray themselves as victims. The opposition is habitual of deceiving the masses but this practice will not work anymore, Usman Buzdar emphasised. The MPAs thanked the chief minister for issuing immediate instructions to redress their grievances.