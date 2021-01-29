‘Nawaz was first who received foreign funding’

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA Farrukh Habib alleged that Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation of foreign funding in the country and took $10 million from Osama bin Laden to bring a no-confidence motion for overthrowing Benazir Bhutto’s government.

Showing a book, penned by the late PM Benazir Bhutto, he said he had brought the book especially for those who ridiculed foreign funding. He suggested that Maryam Nawaz should read this book; it is written on page 201 that her father Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of foreign funding in the country and used $10 million from Osama bin Laden to bring a no-confidence motion to overthrow Benazir’s government.

Talking to media Thursday, he said the PML-N had no receipts to submit to the scrutiny committee investigating foreign funding. He added that where Maryam was hiding, ‘she goes to hold a press conference with the ‘occupation groups’ goes outside the Election Commission to protest to tell lies, but the scrutiny of the same Election Commission is questioning Maryam and “slip chairman’ Bilawal Bhutto for accounts, asking their sources but they are not ready to come to the Commission”.