CCP clears PakWheels of infringing OLX trademark

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission Pakistan (CCP) has absolved PakWheels (Pvt) Limited from the charges of fraudulently using the trademark of OLX Classified Pakistan (OLX), it said on Thursday.

An order to this effect was passed by a CCP bench comprising Shaista Bano and Bushra Naz Malik, who, after hearing both parties and in view of the absence of reliable evidence, set aside the enquiry report and disposed of the show cause notices against PakWheels.

OLX had complained to the CCP that PakWheels had been copying advertisements/listings and photographs bearing its watermarked logo and posting on their website without authorisation. By doing so, PakWheels was allegedly gaining commercial benefits from the reputation, goodwill, and customer base of OLX by falsely implying and promoting its services/business to be the same or connected to or authorised by OLX. OLX had alleged that such an unauthorised use of its trademark by PakWheels was a violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. Subsequently, CCP’s enquiry found that PakWheels was, prima facie, fraudulently using the registered trademark and logo of OLX along with the photographs and description without its authorisation or consent. Consequently, PakWheels was found, prima facie, to have been engaged in distributing false and misleading information to the consumers related to the properties and place of production in violation of Section 10. On the enquiry’s recommendations, a show cause notice was issued to PakWheels and hearings were held in the matter.

PakWheels denied the allegations and stated that the online platforms posting classified advertisements usually allow relative freedom and anonymity to the users in posting their advertisements even on more than one website. Pleading its innocence in the matter, PakWheels further stated that possibly, due to lack of knowledge or awareness of the relevant laws, the users/third parties might have inadvertently posted OLX watermarked photos on its website. Moreover, the old online content relied upon by OLX as evidence would be difficult to judge as true or false because a listing/advertisement was generally removed from the website once the transaction is complete, PakWheels said. It argued that therefore, as per the contentions, the veracity of the evidence provided by the complainant could not be verified.

Taking into consideration and analysing the arguments from both sides, the CCP’s bench constituted a technical committee to ascertain the facts pertaining to the matter and give an expert opinion vis-à-vis the technical nature of the evidence available on record.

After visiting the PakWheel’s premises and conducting various technical tests on its systems, the committee concluded that PakWheels had not been involved in copying or reproducing advertisements/listings originally posted on OLX website. In view of the finding of the technical report and absence of reliable evidence, the CCP quashed the enquiry report and withdrew the show cause notices against PakWheels, the competition watchdog said in its statement.