Man killed over land dispute in Banigala

Islamabad : A man was killed and three others were injured seriously in a land dispute here on Thursday. The incident happened near Prime Minister’s residence in Banigala on a land dispute, the police spokesman said.

The clash erupted between Fazil Numberdar group and Tassadaq Shah Group when the former’s men opened fire on their rivals early Thursday morning. The firing continued for around four hours.

The police have registered FIR under 302 and 7 ATA against the people involved in the killing and initiated investigation and arrested suspects including Malik Tahir, Mirza Naveed, Numberdar Fazil, Rashid and others. The deceased has been identified as Chaudhry Gulbaz. Three of the critically injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Allegedly, land grabbers equipped with firearms, attacked Tassadaq Shah group and killed one of them while three members of Shah group have been shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The people of Banigala, later, staged a protest demonstration at Rawal Dam Chowk and blocked the Murree Road, to register their anger against the aggressors. The protesters chanted against the administration and the local police. The protesters demanded dismissal of the entire police station, to quash FIRs registered against the aggrieved party, and to seal Park Road.

The angry people claimed that police kept witnessing the clash as a silent spectator and didn’t dare to intercept.

The protesters dispersed after the successful negotiations but with the condition, they would hold a protest if their demands would not be met.

IGP Islamabad, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman asked the relevant police officers to present the inquiry report within the shortest possible time. He ordered to arrest the people involved in the gun shooting.