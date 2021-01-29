Top players record wins in National Junior Badminton

ISLAMABAD: The National Junior Badminton Tournament started at Charsadda with leading players making it to the next round on Thursday.

More than 300 shuttlers around the country are participating in the event. All the provinces and affiliated departments are participating in six different categories including boysâ€™ singles under-15, boys singles under-17, girls singles under-17, menâ€™s singles under-19, womenâ€™s singles under-19, menâ€™s doubles under-19, and womenâ€™s doubles under-19.

On the opening day, two rounds of boysâ€™ event were contested.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association President Syed Aqil Shah inaugurated the event.

Results: Boysâ€™ singles under-15: Muhammad Zaid (KP) bt Zain Subhani (PB) 21-5, 21-6; Muhammad Abdullah (KP) bt M Abbas (ISB) 21-7, 21-6; Muhammad Sulaman (ISB) bt Mir Shahmir (AJK) 21-5, 21-5; Najam Ul Saqib (KP) bt Sufiyan (Sindh) 21-12, 21-7; Amer Hassan Janjua (ISB) bt Khuzima Shahzad (PB) 21-5, 21-10; Tahir Subhani (PB) bt Hashim Khan (KP) 21-14, 23-25.

Boysâ€™ singles under-17: Umer Farooq (KP) bt Ali Zain (Sindh) 21-15, 21-11; Umair Khan (KP) bt Hassan Arshad (PB) 21-15, 21-11; Inayat Fareed (KP) bt Bilawar Nadeem (Balo) 21-17, 21-17; Moazam Tarique (Sindh) bt Sachal Shafiq (PB) 16-21, 21-12, 21-17; Asad Afridi (KP) bt Faizan Asim (PB) 21-19, 12-21, 21-8; Mehran (KP) bt Damir (Sindh) 21-7, 21-18; Ahmad Niazi (PB) bt Ghadeer Ali (Balo) 21-10, 21-13; Hashir Shah (KP) bt Moiz Ahmed (Sindh) 21-7, 21-8.

Menâ€™s singles under-19: Abdullah Siddiqi (Sindh) bt Muhammad Osama (Army) 21-16, 21-19; Muhammad Hanif (PB) bt Saad Nawaz Kiani (Army) 21-13, 26-24; Haseeb Ahmad (PB) bt Farman Kehar (Sindh) 21-14, 21-17; Azlan Shah (KP) bt Shahyar Ali (PB) 21-12, 21-11; Muhammad Taha (Sindh) bt Jasim Khan (PB) 21-6, 21-11; Hammad Asad (PB) bt Muhammad Noman (PB) 21-14, 21-15.