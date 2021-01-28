close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
January 28, 2021

Powerless in Karachi

Newspost

 
January 28, 2021

Residents of Karachi are not satisfied with the performance of K-Electric (KE). In winter, the consumption of electricity decreases. Air conditioners are mostly off. Then why are we facing prolonged loadshedding?

In winter, KE should ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Sajjad Hassan Soomro

Karachi

