Transfer, registration of land in illegal housing societies banned

PESHAWAR: The district administration has banned the transfer and registration of plots of land in the illegal housing societies in the provincial capital.

The administration has directed the police to register first information reports against these societies. It also directed the land revenue department to stop registration and transfer of plots in these societies. It said the directives were issued on the request of the Peshawar Development Authority.

Around 25 societies in Peshawar city tehsil, 123 in tehsil Shah Alan, 24 in tehsil Saddar and nine in Mattani are located. The administration said that action would be initiated against these societies. It also asked the people to avoid buying plots or homes in illegal societies.

Meanwhile, the administration also launched a drive against encroachment. Around 30 kamal land on Ring Road was recovered from land grabbers. The land recovered from grabbers is situated on Ring Road near Warsak Road. Three persons were arrested during the drive. During the drive, encroachments were also removed from the roadside in Ganj.

Several shopkeepers were arrested for blocking footpaths by placing goods on them that were causing inconvenience to the pedestrians. Several managers of restaurants were arrested on the Grand Trunk Road for selling meat on the meat-free day.