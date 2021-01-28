PTI govt has deceived masses in name of change: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have the realisation that building shelter homes is no solution to the problems of poverty and unemployment in any agricultural economy.

If the government did not resolve problems of farmers, the country would remain off the track of development, he said this while addressing a gathering here on Wednesday.

The PTI government is pushing the farmers to the wall, forcing them to come out on streets as prices of agriculture inputs and machinery were touching the skies and the rulers seemed uninterested in bringing them down, he said, adding their agriculture package was rejected by farmers as an eye-wash.

Siraj said the PTI government has deceived the masses in the name of change and failed to address their problems in nearly three years of its rule. He said there is no check to inflation and unemployment.