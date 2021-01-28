First Khassadar force member posted as SHO in DI Khan

PESHAWAR: Dera Ismail Khan Police on Wednesday posted a former member of the Khassadar tribal force as station house officer. It is the first such appointment in any settled district. Fawad Khan was posted as SHO at Band Kurai Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan.

“Fawad Khan, having a degree in civil engineering, was a former Khassadar who did well in the force in recent months. He is the first official of the erstwhile Khassadar force to have been posted as SHO in any settled district," said District Police Officer Arif Shahbaz Wazir.

“His posting is meant to encourage the officers from the former Fata region so that they are better able to perform their duty in the settled districts,” he added. The Khassadars had been performing duty as a non-regular force in the erstwhile tribal districts since long.

However, after the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May 2018, the government absorbed the more than 28,000 Khassadar and Levies forces into the regular police force. They are presently being trained to come up to the standard of the police force.