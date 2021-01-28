Smart lockdown extended in four Punjab cities

LAHORE: Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in four cities amidst the rising second wave of coronavirus. According to separate notifications issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab on Wednesday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Hafizabad, Gujranwala-Gujrat and Lahore till 3-2-2021, 5-2-2021 and 8-2-2021 respectively. The smart lockdown in Lahore district has been imposed in 16 hotspot areas in six towns including Allama Iqbal Town, Cantonment, Data Gunj Bukhsh Town, Nishtar Town, Samanabad Town and Shalimar Town. In Hafizabad, the smart lockdown is enforced in three hotspot areas while in Gujranwala and Gujrat districts, the smart lockdown has been imposed in one hotspot area each.