Special Assistant to CM discusses RUDA project

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Rashid Aziz, says a press release.

On the occasion, RUDA Chairman briefed Special Assistant to CM about the details of the project.

The Ravi Urban project will cost Rs50 billion and work has already started on the first phase at a cost of Rs5 billion. The complete project covers 120,000 acres and the first phase will cover 2,900 acres. He further briefed Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan regarding the project and said that this project is a regular organised project. It will highlight the natural environment.

He said that full support of Punjab Board of Investment was needed in this regard for which a formal MOU should be signed.

Talking on the occasion, Special Assistant to CM Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the Ravi Urban project. And they want to complete this project on a priority basis.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan assured Rashid Aziz that the Punjab Board of Investment is with him in all respects. The Special Assistant said that the Punjab Board of Investment should play a positive role in the marketing of this project.