Poet Dr Rehan Azmi passes away

KARACHI: Dr Rehan Azmi, the world-renowned poet, has passed away in Karachi. He was 63 years old.

According to his family, Dr Azmi had been ill for a long time. The family said he was rushed to a private hospital in Karachi where his condition remained critical till he passed away.

Dr Azmi was born on July 7, 1958 in Karachi. He started writing poetry regularly from 1974 and was associated with the PTV for a long time. During this time, he penned more than 4,000 songs, including popular Pakistani song ‘Hawa Hawa Aye Hawa’ sung by Hassan Jahangir and ‘Khushboo Ban Kay Mehak Raha Hai’.

After some time, Dr Azmi lost touch with song writing and established a connection with religious poetry, specialising on Karbala tragedy. He has more than 25 books of marsia/nohas to his name. Dr Azmi also won many medals at the international and national level for his work.