Punjab officers ordered to observe dress code

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued an order directing all government officers to observe the appropriate dress code during office hours and while appearing before the courts of law.

In this regard, a notification was issued on Tuesday, one day after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the informal dressing of DC Lahore while appearing before the court.

The notification directed all male officers to observe proper dress code i.e. lounge suit/smart casual with closed collar shirt and tie, or shalwar-kameez with waistcoat along with appropriate footwear. The female officers are directed to observe the dress code in line with office decorum and norms suitable to the formal nature of official duties.