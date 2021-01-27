close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent  
January 27, 2021

LHC stays Khokhar Palace demolition

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday restrained the district government from further demolishing the “Khokhar Palace”, the residence of PML-N leader Saiful Malook Khokhar, and directed both sides to approach the civil court for the resolution of the dispute.

The chief justice also suspended a directive of Lahore’s deputy commissioner about bulldozing the palace, however, restrained the Khokhar brothers from reconstructing the demolished property till a decision from the civil court. The leader of the opposition party had filed a contempt of court petition against the action of the government.

