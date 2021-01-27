Minister gives deadline for hospital completion

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid gave deadline of 2022 for the completion of Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram here Tuesday.

The Minister visited the site of the under construction Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital. Vice-Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Ganga Ram Hospital MS Dr Ehtesham ul Haq, Project Director Ejaz Shaikh and officers of the Building Department were present on the occasion. The Project Director briefed the minister about the latest progress of the project.

The minister said Mother and Child Hospital shall be completed by June 2022. In the year 2022, the state-of-the-art hospital shall be opened for general public. There is no shortage of funds for this project. We shall be able to save lives of thousands of mothers and children with this facility, she said. The completion of the hospital is as per the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards public health. The Mother and Child Hospital shall help us achieve targets of global health strategy. Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Amir Zaman Khan is personally monitoring the progress. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is being regularly updated about the pace of work at various mother and child hospitals, she added.

doctors join PINS: The Specialized Health Care & Medical Education Department has appointed an assistant professor and Punjab Public Service Commission selected four senior registrars and posted them to the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS). They have joined their services and taken over the charge in their respective departments. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences greeted the new doctors appointed through PPSC. The newly-appointed doctors include Dr Hassan Raza Assistant Professor while Senior Registrars included Dr Hassan Ali Khosa, Dr M Ashfaq, Dr Imran Ali and Dr Hassaan Hashmi.