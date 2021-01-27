Buzdar seeks WB help to promote agri technology

LAHORE:A World Bank (WB) delegation, led by its country director Najy Benhassine, called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting agreed to enhance cooperation while discussing progress made on different initiatives of infrastructural development.The CM promised to achieve different targets, saying that the World Bank was the most important development partner of the provincial government and vowed to achieve the targets of development framework 2022-26. The government welcomes the WB assistance and the cooperation will also be continued in future, he added. The government was working on a plan to overcome children’s nutrition deficiency while health and educational facilities were being improved at grassroots.

He informed that universal health coverage programme would be extended to every citizen of the province by December 2021. The government will also take benefit from the experience of WB experts for promoting the use of latest agriculture technology to assist the farmers, he added and pointed out that incentives given to the construction sector had promoted business activities. Najy Benhassine stated that the World Bank would enhance its cooperation with the Punjab government while continuing to work for the improvement of different sectors.

Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Nishat Ahmad Daha called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and apprised him of his constituency problems and the progress made on various development schemes. The CM assured him of early solution of problems whereas Nishat Daha expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The CM said that his doors were always open to the public representatives and the resolution of people’s problems was his prime responsibility.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan was progressing and developing under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. Those elements which were creating hue and cry have been left behind as the PDM did not want the country to progress and its attempts to create instability will never materialise, he added. Nishat Daha said that Usman Buzdar always gave respect and listened to problems and took a personal interest in the solution of public problems.