Forgotten promises

This refers to the news report ‘HEC budget shortfall puts varsities in a fix’ (Jan 24). Imran Khan, during his election campaigns, repeatedly criticised the then incumbent government for neglecting the education and healthcare sectors and promised to give the highest priority to these sectors over mega projects.
However, now, it seems that the PTI-led government is neglecting these sectors.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad