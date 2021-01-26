close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
Forgotten promises

Newspost

 
This refers to the news report ‘HEC budget shortfall puts varsities in a fix’ (Jan 24). Imran Khan, during his election campaigns, repeatedly criticised the then incumbent government for neglecting the education and healthcare sectors and promised to give the highest priority to these sectors over mega projects.

However, now, it seems that the PTI-led government is neglecting these sectors.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

