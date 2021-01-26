Basic needs

Affordable education, quality healthcare and speedy justice are some of the fundamental rights of a country’s citizens. It is unfortunate that in our country, citizens are deprived of these basic rights. Only the rich and the powerful, largely because of their influence, are able to have access to these basic rights. The poor die because of rising inflation and a lack of healthcare facilities. Government representatives deliver impressive speeches, but doesn’t work towards the betterment of the country. The authorities need to have a look at the dismal state of the nation.

We need timely education reforms so that the people can contribute towards fixing the economy. A true government is one which ensures that people have access to quality education and good healthcare.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana