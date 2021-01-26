close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

The Indian government has ended the subsidies that were being given to the Indian parliament’s canteens. Now, parliamentarians will be required to pay the market price. Will our government do the same?

If it does so, it will save a huge amount of expenditure which can be spent on public welfare.

Huma Arif

Karachi

